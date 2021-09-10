Karlsruhe: Filmprogramm Independent Days|21. Internationale Filmfestspiele steht online

Karlsruhe- Der Fokus liegt auf unabhängigen Filmproduktionen aus der ganzen Welt, Kurzfilme als auch dokumentarische und szenische Langfilme.

Filmprogramm Independent Days|21. Internationale Filmfestspiele Karlsruhe

Mittwoch, 22.09.2021

14:30 Uhr

16:45 Uhr

19:00 Uhr

21:15 Uhr

FEATURE The Unfinished Portrait of Klara Bellini

INDEPENDENT DAYS Opening SHORTS

Publikumspreis 1: Lost Souls

Publikumspreis 2: Relationships

Donnerstag, 23.09.2021

14:30 Uhr

16:45 Uhr

19:00 Uhr

19:00 Uhr

21:00 Uhr

21:15 Uhr

FEATURE Qazi

INDIERAMA All about Climate

Publikumspreis 3: Dreaming for a better Life

UNDERGROUND AWARD Cinematic Reflections

INDIERAMA Indian Shorts

Publikumspreis 4: Free Speech

Freitag, 24.09.2021

14:30 Uhr

16:45 Uhr

19:00 Uhr

21:15 Uhr

23:15 Uhr

FEATURE Mit eigenen Augen

INDIERAMA Documents

Publikumspreis 5: Comic Sans

Publikumspreis 6: Dark Comedy

INDIERAMA Nachtschicht

Samstag, 25.09.2021

14:30 Uhr

16:45 Uhr

19:00 Uhr

21:15 Uhr

23:15 Uhr

FEATURE Fall Back Down

FEATURE Animation

Publikumspreis Finale

AWARD GALA

FEATURE Paul Keller – Stille im Schrei

Sonntag, 26.09.2021

12:15 Uhr

14:30 Uhr

16:45 Uhr

19:00 Uhr

21:15 Uhr

INDIERAMA Roads

INDIERAMA Corona-Diaries

FEATURE Holidays At All Cost

Short Shortfilm Award

INDIERAMA African Shorts

