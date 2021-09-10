Karlsruhe: Filmprogramm Independent Days|21. Internationale Filmfestspiele steht online

Karlsruhe- Der Fokus liegt auf unabhängigen Filmproduktionen aus der ganzen Welt, Kurzfilme als auch dokumentarische und szenische Langfilme.
Filmprogramm Independent Days|21. Internationale Filmfestspiele Karlsruhe
Mittwoch, 22.09.2021
14:30 Uhr
16:45 Uhr
19:00 Uhr
21:15 Uhr
FEATURE The Unfinished Portrait of Klara Bellini
INDEPENDENT DAYS Opening SHORTS
Publikumspreis 1: Lost Souls
Publikumspreis 2: Relationships
Donnerstag, 23.09.2021
14:30 Uhr
16:45 Uhr
19:00 Uhr
19:00 Uhr
21:00 Uhr
21:15 Uhr
FEATURE Qazi
INDIERAMA All about Climate
Publikumspreis 3: Dreaming for a better Life
UNDERGROUND AWARD Cinematic Reflections
INDIERAMA Indian Shorts
Publikumspreis 4: Free Speech
Freitag, 24.09.2021
14:30 Uhr
16:45 Uhr
19:00 Uhr
21:15 Uhr
23:15 Uhr
FEATURE Mit eigenen Augen
INDIERAMA Documents
Publikumspreis 5: Comic Sans
Publikumspreis 6: Dark Comedy
INDIERAMA Nachtschicht
Samstag, 25.09.2021
14:30 Uhr
16:45 Uhr
19:00 Uhr
21:15 Uhr
23:15 Uhr
FEATURE Fall Back Down
FEATURE Animation
Publikumspreis Finale
AWARD GALA
FEATURE Paul Keller – Stille im Schrei
Sonntag, 26.09.2021
12:15 Uhr
14:30 Uhr
16:45 Uhr
19:00 Uhr
21:15 Uhr
INDIERAMA Roads
INDIERAMA Corona-Diaries
FEATURE Holidays At All Cost
Short Shortfilm Award
INDIERAMA African Shorts
www.independentdays-filmfest.com